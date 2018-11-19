The current mayor of Koper, Boris Popovič, who according to unofficial results lost the mayoral election by a whisker, filed a complaint on the work of the electoral bodies and demands a vote recount. Foto: BoBo Related news articles Mayors elected in 156 municipalities, the remaining 56 will need a second round Share

Boris Popovič demands a recount

4. December 2018 ob 11:29

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

The current mayor of Koper, Boris Popovič, who according to unofficial results lost the mayoral election by a whisker, filed a complaint on the work of the electoral bodies and demands a vote recount.

Popovič's attorney, Franci Matoz, announced that his team filed the request for a recount of the votes cast in the second round of the local elections in Koper. "The difference is so small and there have been too many irregularities for us not to demand a recount of the votes," he said. He explained that he was referring to the big number of invalid ballot papers, the work of some of the polling stations and other irregularities.

The deadline for filing a formal complaint on the work of the electoral bodies expired at midnight. Deciding about the complaint on the work of the electoral bodies will be the municipal election committee. Meanwhile, a complaint filed against the work of the municipal election committee, is reviewed by the municipal council, once the mandates are confirmed.

A close result

The second round of the local elections in Koper has delivered a close result. 46 absentee ballots were to make the difference between the two mayoral candidates Aleš Bržan and Boris Popovič. And after counting the 46 absentee ballots, Aleš Bržan defeated the current mayor of Koper, Boris Popovič, by only seven votes.

"Nobody expected such a close result," said Aleš Bržan after a meeting of the election committee, adding that both candidates would now have to work on calming the public after a very tense campaign. Questioned whether he would file a complaint on the results, which was what he announced before the counting of the absentee ballots, he replied that they did put forward a few reasons for consideration, but that for him "the story is over". Bržan also added that the number of votes means that Popovič still enjoys considerable respect, "but people decided they wanted a change, and the change has arrived". He also thanked everyone who came out to vote.

G. C., MMC; translated by K. J.