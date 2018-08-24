Boscarol does not exclude moving Pipistrel out of Slovenia

Pipistrel's company is doing great this year, which means they are constantly hiring. However, Pipistrel's general director Ivo Boscarol did not exclude the possibility of moving the company out of Slovenia.
"We are hiring engineers from all over the world, from Scandinavia, America and the former Soviet Union. Based on some of our new projects, we are developing an uber, a hybrid panthera, and we work on certifying our first electric plane in the world. There is plenty going on."
In Italy, they currently produce around 17 planes per month, they are already building the second phase and by the end of the year, they are planning or hiring 40 new employees, and in China, they started building an airline residential and hotel complex. The company is negotiating with India for some new projects. The initial plans will be completed and even exceeded, predicts Boscarol.
"The company will have a turnover of somewhere between 40 and 50 million euros by the end of this year.« of course, with a considerable larger profit, however, Boscarol says:«I hope our political leaders understand that by taxing all capital giants over the income tax threshold, which means 50 percent of them, half of those companies will leave Slovenia in the next couple of weeks or months."
If this happens, Boscarol plans on moving the company's headquarters abroad.
