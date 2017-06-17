Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The European Design Awards is intended for the European designers who establish and raise the European design standards. Foto: Miha Krivic It is mainly distinguished by the purity of its smell and taste, clarity without redundant fragrance, with slight discretion ester perceptions of citruses, peach, and melon. The series is relatively small, but large enough to become interesting for marketing, while its image is attractive also to those who would not consider pomace brandy their first choice. Vintner Matjaž Lemut about the victorious pomace brandy Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Boutique brew of daring name, in exquisite packaging

"Once upon a time there was a wicked witch ..."

17. June 2017 ob 06:32

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Pomace brandy made of Slovenian grapes, not to be found in every shop, is meant for choosy drinkers, those who are fond of the unusual, and of good design – perhaps also the fans of the movie Idila.

Pomace brandy named The making of grapa, BITCH and stuff ..., the joint project of the Slovenian winery Tilia Estate and the design agency Kofein dizajn, has been awarded a silver medal at the European Design Awards competition. The jury evaluated the quality (design excellence including use of images and typography), creativity (originality and artistic quality), and relevance, namely the extent to which the design serves the specific purpose it was designed for.

The story of the origin of the superior pomace brandy, made in limited quantity of 3000 bottles, is presented by a series of three illustrated labels, telling the story of the wicked witch. The witch ordered a good wizard to make a drink nobody had made before, knowing he would not be up to the task. The wizard hid underground, and remained hidden for a long time. Years later the wizard reappeared with the brew, and when the witch tasted it, she remained speechless – it was so very close to what she was looking for. But most certainly she will give the wizard another task, even more impossible to complete…

The number of bottles you made is limited – who are your "target" buyers? "It is a boutique product, intended for demanding buyers. It should satisfy those interested in exquisite contents, and those who pay attention to origin, production process, and the effort invested in the design. We believe we can satisfy those who are particular about their drink, those who like rare things and who care about design – and the fans of the movie Idila," the creative team of the design agency Kofein dizajn explained.

The creative manager of the awarded project was Zarja Vintar, the art director Jana Jazbec, the vintner Matjaž Lemut, and the illustrator Danijel Žeželj.

A. K.

Translated by G. K.