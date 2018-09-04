Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Miha Zajc in action. Foto: EPA Share

Bulgaria is the next challenge for national team hope Miha Zajc

“We have to look at our game against Montenegro for inspiration”

4. September 2018 ob 20:00

Bled - MMC RTV SLO

Miha Zajc, who performed well playing for Empoli in Italy’s Serie B, has carried on his performance to Serie A, and is among the highest-ranked players in the league after three rounds. This Thursday, he could turn out to be an important part of the Slovenian national team at the beginning of the UEFA Nations League.

“Miha is a great potential, up-and-coming player. He will need to take on more responsibility, and I believe he has it within him. But it’s logical that he needs more time,” said national team coach Tomaž Kavčič after June’s 2:0 win over Montenegro.

The 24-year-old Primorska native took advantage of Josip Iličić’s absence and Valter Birsa’s retirement. He donned the number 10 jersey and scored his first goal for the national team after an attractive play in his fifth game (video clip below). He was also fouled, resulting in a penalty for Slovenia, which gave his team at 1:0 lead. “Many things can happen in sports; you need a bit of luck to find yourself in the right place at the right time. But you have to take advantage of that and prove yourself,” says Zajc, who is becoming one of the stars of the “youth wave” on the national team.

“It’s important that we start winning several games in a row”

The game in Montenegro is a reference point for the national team players as they look ahead to new challenges. “We have to look back at that game, where we played well. Maybe the timing of the game makes it a less-than-perfect indicator of our form, but those of us who played in Montenegro are back together. It’s important that we start winning several games in a row. Only that way will we get into the right frame of mind and grow. I believe that we’re good enough, we just need to show that on the field,” says the former Interblock, Celje, and Olimpija player ahead of the game against Bulgaria.

Matej Rijavec; translated by J. B.