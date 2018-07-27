Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Primož Roglič. Photo: Reuters Share

By winning the Queen stage, Roglič advanced to third place

27. July 2018 ob 21:31

Lourdes

Primož Roglič won the 19th stage of the Tour de France across three mountain passes in the Pyrenees mountains. With an outstanding descent, he managed to advance to the third place in the overall rankings.

Best Slovenian cyclist tried to crush Chris Froome as he was climbing the Aubisque mountain pass. Froome was 30 seconds behind, however, at the top of the mountain, he managed to come back. Roglič violently accelerated during this breakneck descent and by doing that, he left his competitors behind. He was in the lead this whole time, and in the last 10 kilometers, he left everybody behind for a few meters, and that was enough for the stage victory.

Roglič beat Thomas, who is closer to the overall lead, by 19 seconds. Romain Bardet took third place, and Froome was eight.

The best cyclist in the word battle for second place

Roglič is now in the third place overall. He is only 19 seconds behind Tom Dumoulin and 13 seconds ahead of Froome. The Saturday's chronometer, which is 31 kilometers long, suits Roglič perfectly. However, when it comes to the individual time trial, Froome and Dumoulin drive excellent as well. The Dutch, the Slovenian and the British were the first three at last years World Championship in Norway.

“Crazy! I finally did it and I’m really satisfied. This was one of the hardest stages of this year's Tour de France and I’m happy that I won. I tried to attack a few times, however, it was difficult because I was alone. Before the final climb, I really went for it. At the descent, I realized it would be difficult for them to catch me,” said 28-year-old Roglič for TV Slovenija. Last year, Primož became the first Slovenian to win a Tour de France stage.

