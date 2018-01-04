Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Podsmreka Castle is dilapidated and run down. The municipality of Ivančna Gorica is looking for investors to help repair the historic building. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Gašper Stopar Share

Carniolan honey bee to be honoured with a sculpture in Višnja Gora

Podsmreka Castle is the birthplace of the Carniolan honey bee

4. January 2018 ob 23:20

Višnja Gora - MMC RTV SLO

The town of Višnja Gora will mark the first ever World Bee Day with the unveiling of an interactive sculpture. Moreover, the town's old elementary school building will be turned into a so-called House of the Carniolan Honey Bee.

It was baron Emil Rošic (Rotschutz), a mid-19th century bee merchant from Podsmreka Castle near Višnja Gora, who made the Carniolan honey bee famous around the world. Višnja Gora is, therefore, rightly considered to be the birthplace of the "Carnie".

According to Boštjan Noč, the head of the Slovenian Beekeepers' Association, the species is now the second most common honeybee in the world. It is prized around the world for producing large amounts of honey, needing little food, and being fairly docile.

In May, the interactive sculpture of the Carniolan honey bee will be placed in the centre of Višnja Gora under the linden tree in front of the town's old elementary school building. Dušan Strnad, the mayor of Ivančna Gorica, said that the building will be turned into a so-called House of the Carniolan Honey Bee. An educational beehive will also be set up next to the sculpture.

Jože Žura, Radio Slovenija; translated by D. V.