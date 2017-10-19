Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The problem is that Plenković wants to create an impression that Slovenia does not want dialog, which isn't the case and amounts to playing dumb, said the Slovenian Prime Minister. Foto: BoBo Share

Cerar believes Plenković is “playing dumb” by issuing an invitation

A response to the Slovenian Prime Minister’s call for dialog about the disputed border

19. October 2017 ob 21:38

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković thanked Miro Cerar for the letter in which the Slovenian Prime Minister expressed his wish for continued dialog. Plenković again invited Cerar to visit Zagreb. However, Cerar believes that his Croatian counterpart is "unfortunately playing dumb to a large degree."

According to Cerar, Plenković is trying to avoid any dialog about the implementation of the arbitration court's decision – a crucial step if the meeting in Zagreb were to go ahead. Cerar adds that Slovenia will insist on dialog about the implementation, which would resolve the border dispute in a mutually beneficial way and in accordance to international law.

The problem is that Plenković wants to create an impression that Slovenia does not want dialog, which isn't the case and amounts to playing dumb, said the Slovenian Prime Minister when he arrived at the EU Summit in Brussels. Cerar believes that just the opposite is the case. The meeting in Tallinn several weeks ago showed that the two parties are talking. Cerar explained that his letter clearly stated how he wants the dialog to proceed.

The Croatian Prime Minister never specifically addressed the Slovenian letter, nor did he respond to Cerar's call for the creation of a joint demarcation committee and several other questions. "I have noticed that he's avoiding the key element of any dialog – discussions about the implementation of the arbitration decision. This must be a part of our continued talks; all other topics can wait," stressed Cerar.

When asked what must happen before he heads to a meeting in Zagreb, Cerar said that incidents on the sea must be avoided first and foremost. He gave the example of Croatia's recent expansion of mussel farms into Slovenian territorial waters.

G. C., Al. Ma., T. H.; translated by J. B.

