Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The choreographer and ballet dancer Edward Clug is one of the nominees for one of the most prestigious ballet awards benois de la danse, with his performances The Rite of Spring and Handman. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Clug nominated for prestigious ballet award

The winners will be known in the end of May

6. March 2017 ob 12:38

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

The choreographer and ballet dancer Edward Clug is one of the nominees for one of the most prestigious ballet awards benois de la danse, with his performances The Rite of Spring and Handman.

The first was performed by the ballet of Zurich, and the second by the Dutch Dance Theatre NDT2. The winners will be announced at the award ceremony in Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow in the end of May.

The artist, born in Romania, last year celebrated his 25th anniversary of his creative work at the Slovenian National Theatre Maribor, and has won a number of national and international awards for his artistic achievements, among others also the Prešeren Foundation Award in 2005 and the Glazer Charter in 2008.

A. K., MMC; translated by G. K.