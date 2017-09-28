Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! ARSO is finally forecasting some sunny weather this Friday and Saturday. Sunday is also expected to be dry and partly sunny with fog in the low-lying areas in the morning. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share

Cold fronts have been effective in bringing dreary September weather to Slovenia

28. September 2017 ob 19:43

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

In late September, we reported that a “summerkiller” was on its way – this pseudo-English term is used in Slovenia to refer to cold fronts that bring rain and a substantial fall in temperatures. And the forecasts came true: in September, most of the country saw the fewest hours of sunshine in the past 50 years!

In the first three quarters of September, most areas saw between 200 and 350 liters of rain per square meter, which is two to three times the average monthly rainfall, according to records kept by the Environment Agency (ARSO).

Kredarica, below the summit of Triglav, had a nine-centimeter snow cover on September 3. By September 19, the layer had grown to 80 centimeters.

The month was also cooler than usual. So far, the temperatures have been lower than average, making September only the second below-average month this year -- the first since January.

Cloudy skies, rain, lower temperatures

Most of the country will also break 50-year records for the least hours of sunshine this month, according to ARSO records. On-duty meteorologist Veronika Hladnik told the Slovenian Press Agency (STA), the average number of hours with sunshine has been 100 a month in the past 50 years.

Meteorologists are now waiting to see how many hours of sunshine the final days of September will bring. The exact numbers will be available in early October. “For now, we are expecting record low values for all of Slovenia, even the Coast,” added Hladnik.

Residents of inland Slovenia saw the least sun. “This is to be expected given the number of rainy days, but it is still rare for September to have so many rainy and cloudy days,” said Veronika Hladnik. September will also be close to all-time records in the number of rainy days.

Some much-needed rays of sun this weekend

ARSO is finally forecasting some sunny weather this Friday and Saturday. Sunday is also expected to be dry and partly sunny with fog in the low-lying areas in the morning.

On Monday, clouds will spread across Slovenia from the west, where light rain is expected to begin in the afternoon hours. Tuesday will be rainy, but the chance of precipitation is expected to drop late in the week.

