Cold spell in Slovenia until Thursday

Very cold air came to Slovenia from northeast and the temperatures will drop below minus 15 degrees Celsius. The temperatures will persist below zero also during the day, and the cold spell is expected to last until Thursday.
The average day temperatures in the large part of Slovenia will remain below -7 for the next few days, which is by 10 degrees below the average for this part of the year, and due to the increasing north-easterly wind, and strong bora wind in Primorska, real-feel will be even lower. Wednesday should be the coldest.
In January last year the temperatures were similar, while such cold in February was recorded for the last time in 2005. The official meteorological records in Slovenia through a long period of time show that such cold weather in this part of the year, when the meteorological winter turns to spring, occurs only a few times in a century.
