Construction work on Ljubljana mosque put on hold, to resume this spring?

Slovenia’s Islamic community reckons the mosque could be inaugurated next year

7. January 2017 ob 06:48

Secretary General of the Slovenian Islamic Community, Nevzet Porić, said that the construction of Slovenia’s first mosque could be completed within 10 to 12 months. If everything goes according to plan, the mosque could be inaugurated in 2018.

Construction work on the mosque complex in Ljubljana has been put on hold. According to information obtained by MMC, the reason for the delay is financial. Secretary General of the Slovenian Islamic Community, Nevzet Porić, told MMC that the first stage of construction is complete. The construction site is currently closed, the second stage of construction is expected to begin this spring. Money is a big issue, but a donor is expected to help the community secure funds.

"The issue of funding has not been settled yet. We’ve been talking to a donor, and we’ve been assured that everything would be settled soon. I believe we will be able to resume construction soon," said Porić. The Islamic Community needs at least another 15 million euros to complete the mosque and the remaining infrastructure projects – the Islamic Community needs to build an access road to the mosque complex. The Municipality of Ljubljana will only give them a discount on their utility charges.

"We need at least 10 to 12 months to complete the complex, so it’s difficult to set a date for the inauguration. If everything goes according to plan, the mosque could be inaugurated in 2018," added Porič.

Around 1000 mosque-goers to attend Friday prayers

The new mosque complex is not the only construction project planned for the Bežigrad district of Ljubljana. According to a draft municipal spatial plan for this area, 550 apartments are expected to be built nearby. The spatial plan was drafted by the Municipality of Ljubljana in late September.

According to the draft spatial plan, commercial buildings are to be built on the south side of this 5 hectare (12 acre) area. On the north side of this area, apartment buildings are to be constructed. A new parallel road serving the mosque complex will run parallel to Parmova Street, and Parmova Street will be turned into a two-lane street. A new parking lot will also be built along and under Parmova Street.

The parking lot serving the new mosque will be able to accommodate some 120 vehicles. Porić expects around 1000 mosque-goers to attend Friday prayers. However, it is difficult to estimate how many people will flock to the new mosque complex during religious holidays.

