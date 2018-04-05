Criminal complaints against Pahor, Križanič and Lahovnik

The Solidarity Party has filed criminal complaints against Borut Pahor, France Križanič and Matej Lahovnik over their liability in the Teš 6 project.
Uroš Lubej from Solidarity said that the Party is convinced that the former Prime Minister and the two ministers are not only politically responsible, but also criminally liable.
The criminal complaint filed by Solidarity stems from the findings of the parliamentary inquiry commission, which ascribed responsibility for the Teš 6 project to the former government of Borut Pahor and the then finance minister France Križanič and economy minister Matej Lahovnik. The cost of the Teš 6 project spiralled from 500 million to 1.17 billion euros. Solidarity claims that all three failed to act with due care, thereby enabling an unlawful benefit.
They expect the president of the republic Borut Pahor to resign from his position, stressed Lubej, adding that if he fails to do so, they will start collecting signatures for his resignation.
President Pahor reacted to this call, saying that "justifiable grounds for a criminal complaint were not provided."
