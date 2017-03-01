Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Last year the Municipality of Črnomelj became the owner of the former residence hall for students. Foto: Wikipedija Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Črnomelj: New spaces with new content

The former student residence hall is already filled with new content. Next in line is the castle.

1. March 2017 ob 11:51

Črnomelj - MMC RTV SLO

Last year the Municipality of Črnomelj became the owner of the former residence hall for students, which had already served out its purpose with the closing of the high school in Metlika.

The student building has now been filled with new content. It currently houses the Bit youth centre, the Milka Šobar Nataša primary school, a library and two sports clubs. The plan for this year is to carry out energy-saving renovation work on the building.

At the end of last year the municipality also became the sole owner of Črnomelj Castle. The municipal administration has its offices on the first and second floor, while the ground floor and basement were previously owned by a private company. The municipality had been negotiating the purchase of the remaining part of the castle for several years. At the end it succeeded, buying the remaining part for 86 thousand euros, which was only one fourth of the initial bid. Two tenants are still in that part of the castle, but their rental contracts expire next year. In this period the municipality plans to prepare a project for renovating those floors and initiate a public debate on their purpose. The location is an attractive one in the centre of the old part of town.

J. Ž., Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.