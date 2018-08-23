Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 1.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! During the preliminary debate, SMC, DeSUS, SAB, and SNS promised to support Židan, while SDS was critical of his candidacy and announced its opposition. Foto: BoBo/Borut Živulović Share

Dejan Židan elected National Assembly President with 49 votes

DeSUS is yet to name its candidate for the position of National Assembly Vice President

23. August 2018 ob 18:26

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

With 49 votes in favor and eight against, the National Assembly has elected Dejan Židan as its new President. The vote came in the wake of Matej Tonin's resignation. Tina Heferle (LMŠ) and Jože Tanko (SDS) have been elected Vice Presidents.

Sixty ballots were distributed before the vote; all of them were returned. Three were invalid. Of the valid ballots, 49 were in favor of Židan's candidacy, while eight were against. This enabled the SD head to be elected. He had been nominated by MPs from LMŠ, SD, SMC, SAB, DeSUS, and the Left.

Židan: We've got to say what we think

In his address after being elected, Židan thanked the MPs for expressing their opinions, both in favor and against this candidacy. "I feel that our first task must be to say what we think of each other and to state our positions even when they are critical," he said. He added that criticism and opposing positions "helps us to hold a mirror up to each other and compare our positions in order to make better decisions."

As the first among equals, Židan asked MPs to maintain the respect of others despite criticism: "Our task is to increase the level of political culture and to remain respectful, not just in this chamber, but everywhere; in front of the cameras and away from them."

Al. Ma.; translated by J. B.