Despite stellar growth, Slovenia’s tourism industry has a long way to go

Slovenia’s congress tourism and air transport infrastructure still have some room for improvement

27. September 2017 ob 22:27

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenian tourism industry has seen rapid growth in the past few years, and while the country has received international acclaim for its green tourism policies and innovativeness, visitors might have to brace themselves for price hikes.

Slovenia’s bustling tourism industry has been posting record numbers over the past three years, but the country will have to roll up its sleeves if it wants to keep its guests coming back.

World Tourism Day 2017 focuses on sustainable tourism. “Last year alone, 1.235 million travellers crossed international borders in one single year. By 2030, this 1.2 billion will become 1.8 billion. The question, as we celebrate World Tourism Day 2017, is how we can enable this powerful global transformative force, these 1.8 billion opportunities, to contribute to make this world a better place and to advance sustainable development in all its three pillars. This World Tourism Day, whenever you travel, wherever you travel, remember to respect nature, respect culture and respect your host,” a press release from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reads.

Slovenia has recently implemented a so-called Green Scheme for Slovenian Tourism. 23 destinations, 14 accommodation providers, 3 parks, and 2 agencies are part of the scheme. Slovenia’s efforts to promote green tourism have met with a positive response from foreign visitors.

“I really love your Kavalir electric vehicles and I was amazed to learn how many parks Ljubljana has. The city is lively but not too crowded. Great atmosphere!” “I love the small feel of Ljubljana, it’s so green and clean.” “It’s a great mix of urban and rural environments. And you speak English.” “My friends have told me that Slovenia is a small country that offers a lot to see,” are just few of the many statements made by visitors to Slovenia.

Slovenia needs to improve the competitiveness of its tourism industry

Slovenia ranks 41st in the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report.

Tourism expert Maja Uran Maravič believes that the ranking itself is not a problem, but the trend is nonetheless worrying: “A few years ago we placed 31st, but then we slid down the rankings.” She stressed that Slovenia needs to improve the competitiveness of its tourism industry.

Uran Maravič said that the draft Slovenia Tourism Strategy does not give sufficient guidance on how to improve the situation. However, she did say that the country could set aside more funds to organize conferences and congresses: “That’s for the government to work out. We keep saying that money collected from gambling concessions – around 20 million euros a year – should fund the promotion of tourism.”

Slovenia ranks high in environmental sustainability

Maja Pak, Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board, agrees that Slovenia needs to improve the competitiveness of its tourism industry: “We need new facilities, an educated and adequately paid workforce, a better management of tourist destinations,and improved laws that will allow us to market more competitive products.”

Slovenia ranks high in environmental sustainability (10th). In the overall prioritization of travel & tourism, Slovenia ranks 47th, up 57 spots from the previous report.

