Dispute over missing land may cause another year of delay

Ljubljana store will be 401st in a row; owners plan to employ at least 300 people

23. December 2017 ob 09:23

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The story of the Swedish furniture giant Ikea in the Ljubljana shopping centre BTC is becoming complicated again, after more than three years from announcing its arrival. The Ljubljana city municipality has already initiated several procedures, including the expropriation procedure for disputed land.

The city municipality wants to build modern public infrastructure in this area, which will enable the inhabitants to have even better connections and improve communal services. Despite the complications, the municipality hopes to finish the work sometime next year.

The agony of the Ljubljana City Municipality and the Swedish furniture manufacturer has been ongoing for more than three years. The common goal is to set up a park covering 15,000 square metres in this area. According to the municipality, the administrative dispute due the price of the land and the procedure of expropriation are in progress. Namely, the city municipality offers much less than the bankruptcy manager wants to pursue. The city now has bound hands – although it owns all the land, except for the disputed one – but will attend the public auction, which is expected to be announced shortly.

Swedish merchant's plans are ambitious. Ljubljana will host its 401st store. The owners intend to employ at least 300 people, and expect about 3 million customers per year. Although contractors have already been selected, the dispute over the missing land may delay the store's opening by another year or even two years.

