Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The wooden houses are erected on an agricultural plot, while in the municipality of Komen setting residential objects, including prefabricated ones, on agricultural plots is forbidden, Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Televizija Slovenija Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Do wooden prefabricated tents belong into the Karst area?

"Glamping" causing a stir in Komen

14. June 2017 ob 12:25

Komen - MMC RTV SLO

The local inhabitants believe that in the Karst area only stone should be used for building houses, while the mayor of Komen is convinced that wooden houses are an excellent addition for agritourism.

The village of Volčji Grad boasts the most beautiful Karst portals, while at its eastern boarder wooden prefabricate tents have been erected several weeks ago.

"Nobody asked for our consent for the new settlement, nobody consulted the local people. We believe those wooden houses have no place in our settlement; nothing similar was ever built in the Karst areas, it is something that belongs to Velika planina," Aleš Štolfa, the president of the village community Volčji Grad, expressed their dissatisfaction.

The so-called glamping houses were erected by Goran Živec, a local from the Karst area. He said that he intends to sell the idea of Karst, and not to ruin the karst cultural landscape. "As Prešeren put it nicely more than a hundred years ago - a shoemaker should only judge shoes. Well, those who dislike the wooden houses can keep disliking them. I find nothing wrong with them from the aesthetic point of view," he replies.

The wooden houses are erected on an agricultural plot, while in the municipality of Komen setting residential objects, including prefabricated ones, on agricultural plots is forbidden, but Živec had already installed plumbing and electricity. The construction and agricultural inspectors are looking into the matter.

"Naturally, we have to take into consideration the wishes of the villagers, but I am not excluding the possibility that the situation might remain unchanged," the mayor of Komen Marko Bandelli explained, and emphasized that the municipality is mostly oriented towards tourism.

T. H., Irena Cunja, TV Slovenija; translated by G. K.