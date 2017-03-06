Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The agreement with the doctors is a kind of small health reform, according to the Minister Kolar, and will be tested during the execution of the project for reducing the largest waiting periods. Foto: Žiga Živulović jr./BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Doctors' strike frozen (again)

A compromise was negotiated

6. March 2017 ob 12:33

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Again, the intensified doctor's strike was put on hold – the term being used is 'frozen'; this time for another six months. On Saturday, the representatives of the government and of the union signed an annex to the collective agreement for doctors and dentists was initialled, with new pay brackets for trainee doctors, senior doctors, and dentists.

An agreement was signed as well, containing the agreement on payment for work exceeding standards and norms. Those carrying the largest burden will be thus able to earn a salary increased by one fourth. The strike is thus frozen until October, and in the meantime the government must present to the parliament a modification of the Wage Act with the eliminated limitations of promotions.

The agreement with the doctors is a kind of small health reform, according to the Minister Kolar, and will be tested during the execution of the project for reducing the largest waiting periods, where all the medical workers included in teams for the chosen programmes will be able to earn salaries higher by up to one fourth, and the money needed, namely € 36 million, will be allocated from the national budget. The Fides agreement thus does not bring automatic increase of doctors' salaries, but it is the first step from the levelling of wages, and towards rewarding those who work more and better. Should that be an example for other public servants as well?

The effect of the system will be monitored every three months. The key factor for family doctors and paediatricians will be the number of their patients, house visits, operative minor or major surgical procedures performed, and the frequency of forwarding their patient to specialists. In case of specialists, the key factors will be the number of treated patients and by how much they managed to shorten the waiting periods, as well as the reduced number of repeated examinations, surgeries, and complications. The salaries for young doctors will be increased, starting with 45th salary grade. After 12 years, it will be possible to advance to the position of a higher specialist with 50th salary grade. The agreement will be presented to the government within two weeks, and then it will become public and most certainly studied by the other unions, which will try to find possible hidden details and basis for their demands.

H. L., Radio Slovenija; translated by G. K.