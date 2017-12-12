Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The young jumper, who bagged four victories last winter in the world cup, has been practicing with Jani Grilc. Foto: EPA Share

Domen Prevc to return to the Ski Jumping World Cup in Engelberg

Janus: We're scratching, and moving forward slowly

12. December 2017 ob 21:38

Slovenia's male and female ski jumpers talked about their impressions following the last world cup events. Ahead of Engelberg, and for the first time this season, the Slovenian men's team will be stronger for Domen Prevc and Robert Kranjec.

Bad weather foiled the plans of both teams to hold practice in Planica today. "We were unlucky with weather this week, so we'll only have a dry training session tomorrow, because Planica won't be ready. I congratulate the boys for the last team event in Titisee-Neustadt, but everything is not going according to plan. We're scratching, scratching, and moving forward slowly," said the head coach of the men's team Goran Janus, and revealed that Domen Prevc will return to the team.

Lanišek stays home, Tepeš to compete in the Continental Cup

The young jumper, who bagged four victories last winter in the world cup, has been practicing with Jani Grilc. Domen will make his return to the ski jumping elite this weekend. Also traveling to Switzerland will be Kranjec, while Anže Lanišek will stay at home and Jurij Tepeš will compete at the continental cup events in Kuusamo. Apart from Domen Prevc and Robert Kranjec, also traveling to Switzerland will be the best jumpers in Slovenia's team this season: Jernej Damjan, Anže Semenič, Peter Prevc, Timi Zajc and Tilen Bartol.

"I'm more than pleased with both my jumps and placements. I proved to myself that I am capable of making good jumps, even in those strange and windy conditions. Especially that first jump at the team event with a plus 17 wind compensation. It was tough, but I managed. That's what's valuable – to be able to jump in all kinds of conditions," said Damjan about his previous competition events. He also has nice memories from Engelberg.

Peter Prevc: You have to believe that all the good things are yet to come

"The end of the week was similar to now. We're scratching, scratching. Sometimes we scratch off more, other times less. You have to believe that all the good things are yet to come. And with regards to catching Jernej, considering my age, I still have time," said Peter Prevc.

Baloh looking forward to the historic team event

The women’s ski jumping team is also looking forward to the next competition events. The Slovenian women's team will make its first ever appearance in Hinterzarten. "Due to the bad weather our practice at Planica was also cancelled. On Thursday we will travel to Germany with almost the same team members as in Lillehammer, with the exception of Katja Požun who will stay and practice at home. I look forward to the first team event for the girls, we've been waiting for it for a long time. We definitely aim to win a podium spot, but we'll see how things unfold," said the head of the women's team Stane Baloh.

