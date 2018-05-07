Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Donald Tusk hails Slovenia’s success story. Foto: BoBo Share

Donald Tusk hails Slovenia’s success story

7. May 2018 ob 11:15

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

EU Council President Donald Tusk and the Slovene caretaker Prime Minister Miro Cerar met in Ljubljana to discuss preparations for the EU-Western Balkans summit, migration and the new European financial perspective.

Slovenia supports the process of integrating the Balkan countries into the European alliance, but we are, according to Cerar, in a period when we must "decide together whether to fully integrate the Western Balkan countries into the EU and Euro-Atlantic alliances. Or we fail to do this and these countries will follow their own path." Cerar expressed a clear preference for the first scenario.

Within the context of the European perspective on the Balkans, EU Council President Tusk sees an opportunity for closer cooperation in the fields of mutual relations, and infrastructural and digital connectivity. Cooperation in other fields of mutual interest, like migration and security, should also be increased. "Security in the Balkans means security in Europe", stressed Tusk.

Cerar expressed a concern that the number of refugees on the "Balkan Route" is noticeably on the rise again. He favoured a joint and timely response. The two agreed that after Brexit, there will be cutbacks in EU funds which will have an impact on Slovenia too, but Slovenia will not agree to any severe cuts.

Success story

In a press release, Cerar stated that he had detailed Slovenia's internal political situation to the EU Council President. Slovenia is preparing for elections. "I assured him that during the period of the caretaker government, Slovenia will preserve political and economic stability and that everything will function normally," said Cerar, adding that Europe would be able to count on Slovenia during this period.

Tusk, who delivered his statement entirely in Slovenian, characterised Cerar as a "solid Slovene and a responsible European." "And this makes you an extremely demanding, yet constructive partner," he stressed. Tusk added that under Cerar’s leadership, Slovenia had become "a success story, a stable and reliable country."

Neither the Slovene PM nor the EU Council President mentioned the complications around Croatian’s failure to respect the arbitration agreement about the border. They chose not to answer journalists’ questions, but it is revealing that Cerar invited Tusk for a stroll in Piran.

