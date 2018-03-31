Dončić 's mother: Luka will be part of NBA League’s draft this year

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Luka Dončić will be one of the main stars of the NBA League. According to all predictions, he should be selected at least among the top five, maybe three, if not the first choice. Photo: EPA Share

31. March 2018

19-year-old basketball miracle Luka Dončić will definitely participate in the draft for the NBA League. The news was confirmed by his mother.

Mirjam Poterbin, who is currently cheering for her son together with her mother in Belgrade, where the home team of Crvena zvezda play against Luka's team Real Madrid, told Slovenian journalists gathered in the Serbian capital: "He will apply for the draft, but he probably won't travel to the US.”

She explained that the draft will take place during the final part of the national championship in Spain. If the final gets decided already after the first three matches, Luka will be present at the draft. Potterbin added that Luka does not have any special preferences when it comes to choosing a club.

Although rumours have been circling for some time that Dončić will go to the strongest league in the world after the end of this season, the statement made by his mother is the first official confirmation of this intention.

Draft to take place on 21 June

The NBA League’s official draft will be held on 21 June in New York. Dončić will be one of the main stars of this event. According to all predictions, he should be selected at least among the top five, maybe three, if not the first choice. The main competitors are DeAndre Ayton, Michael Porter, Marvin Bagley, Jaren Jackson and Mohamed Bamba, who all play basketball for US universities. Luka, however, is already one of the best players in the second most powerful basketball competition in the world, the EuroLeague.

