The Dragon Ladies are getting ready to perform their last dance. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com

Dragon Ladies’ last dance at Thursday’s “Basketball Symphony”

Irena Trobec Hukić founded the cheerleading squad in 1997

27. August 2018 ob 20:36

Audiences at Thursday’s “Basketball Symphony” spectacular won’t just get to enjoy Sani Bečirović’s and Boštjan Nachbar’s final courtside performances. After two decades of cheerleading in front of Slovenian fans, the members of the legendary Dragon Ladies (“Zmajčice”) cheerleading squad will also perform their last dance.

The cheerleaders have thrilled audiences with dynamic and visually attractive choreography since 1997, when the squad was established by Irena Trobec Hukić, who acquired her experience and knowledge abroad.

Audiences were able to enjoy performances by the popular Dragon Ladies at all home games of Petrol Olimpija, and the cheerleaders were also invited to take part in various competitions in the countries of the former Yugoslavia, at the EuroLeague playoffs, and at the basketball World Championships.

Three-time European champions, two-time world champions

The Dragon Ladies also enjoyed success in competitive events. They were three-time European champions, seven-time national champions and – as part of the national team under the guidance of coach Trobec Hukić – two-time world champions.

The young women will conclude their successful journey at the Basketball Symphony. The story of the Dragon Ladies has been characterized by plenty of commitment, hard work, and lasting friendships. The squad’s final dance will serve as the official farewell to their Slovenian fans.

The Dragon Ladies promise that their final performance at the Stožice Arena will feature their best choreography and their most colorful dresses, and that they will ensure a wonderful atmosphere for the fans. “We have long wanted to perform our final dance with the original members, and the Basketball Symphony is the perfect opportunity for us to say farewell to our fans. After many years, a period during which we’ve become best friends and brought joy to fans in Slovenia and elsewhere, we’ll bring our wonderful journey to a close at the Stožice Arena,” says Trobec Hukić.

