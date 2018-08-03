Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Peter Pen. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share

Drama on Stelvio: coach Peter Pen fell into a crevasse

It took them two hours to rescue him with a helicopter

Slovenian alpine ski coach Peter Pen suddenly fell 17 meters deep into a glacier crack during their training on Stelvio. They then rescued him with a helicopter.

A normal day for the Slovenian Alpine Ski Team could end up tragically. Head coach Peter Pen was standing four meters away from the ski run and as he was filming his team, the floor suddenly cracked and he fell into the crevasse. It took them two hours to rescue him with a helicopter. Luckily, Pen got away with only a few

‘I’m alright, however I admit, I’m still in shock. I was standing by the ski run with Aleš Gorza and as per usual, I was filming the boys. We were two meters apart and there was no sign of any hole around us. After a while, I stepped back and that was when I fell into the crevasse. Others immediately started rescuing me. We were constantly connected through the radio, but of course, the feeling was not pleasant.”

The Alpine ski team, which has been practicing giant slalom for the last three days, will remain in Italy for two more days. The conditions are good; they go to the field in the dark. The training starts at 5 a.m. and finishes at 8 a.m. At the end of this month, they are heading to the southern hemisphere.

