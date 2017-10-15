Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Cars that are stopping or have stopped in the left-most lane must move to their left as much as possible, which means they can cross the line that marks the lane. Foto: Bobo Share

Drivers can move to hard shoulder if accident occurs ahead on highway

Help create an emergency lane

15. October 2017 ob 09:44

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

An amendment to the will allow the drivers to move outside of the lane, including onto the hard shoulder, in case of accidents to ensure smooth passage of emergency vehicles if needed.

According to the amendment, if the traffic on a highway or a speedway with two or more lanes is coming or has come to a halt, the drivers must help create an emergency lane that will allow emergency vehicles to drive through safely and without obstructions.

Cars that are stopping or have stopped in the left-most lane must move to their left as much as possible, which means they can cross the line that marks the lane. Vehicles that are stopping or have stopped in other lanes should move to the right-hand side. If need be, they can also cross the line that separates the right-most lane from the hard shoulder, which had not been legal under current legislation.

G. C., MMC; translated by K. Z.