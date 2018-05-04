Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Working alongside the Ministry of Defense, the Forest Service has conducted a few trial projects with the use of drones. Foto: BoBo Share

Drones could enable forestry officials to get a better view of damaged forests

Restrictions and prohibitions

4. May 2018 ob 20:09

Novo mesto - MMC RTV SLO

Drones could enable forestry officials to get a better view of damaged forests. Because of legal restrictions, officials cannot use them at present. Meanwhile, some ecologists have used drones without permission to take video of large areas of clear-cut forests in the Gorjanci Range on the border with Croatia.

Last winter, a private owner obtained all the necessary permits to conduct clear cuts as part of a forest renewal project. The clear cuts were visible from afar in the spring. On social networks, ecologists started a debate about the damage done by such actions and submitted photographs taken from drones.

Officials at the Novo Mesto regional offices of the Slovenian Forest Service were surprised at the publication of the photos that had apparently been taken without permission. The Forest Service would like to sue drones to inspect forest damage from heavy snow, high winds, and avalanches, as well as to monitor the progress of the bark beetle. But they cannot use drones because of directives issued by the Civil Aviation Agency.

Working alongside the Ministry of Defense, the Forest Service has conducted a few trial projects with the use of drones. The drones proved to be an effective resource, and the agency hopes that the current barrier to their use in forestry will be abolished.

Jože Žura, Radio Slovenia; translated by J. B.