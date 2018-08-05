Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Over a decade ago, Easyjet had already operated flights between Ljubljana and Berlin. Foto: BoBo One-way fares between Ljubljana and Berlin start at just over 20 euros. Tickets can be purchased through Easyjet’s website, their app, or the GDS system. Foto: BoBo Share

Easyjet launches route between Ljubljana and Berlin

Flights scheduled three times a week

5. August 2018 ob 07:42

Easyjet launched a direct route between Ljubljana and Berlin. Until November 10, the low-cost airline will operate three fights a week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. If everything goes according to plan, Berlin will become a year-round destination in 2019.

Easyjet flew its first plane on the new route on August 2nd. The service between Berlin’s Tegel Airport and Ljubljana’s Jože Pučnik Airport is the eighth new route launched from Ljubljana this year. Jože Pučnik Airport currently serves 34 destinations.

Janez Krašnja, the Head of Airline Management at Fraport Slovenia, the company that operates Ljubljana’s Jože Pučnik Airport, told Radio Slovenia that Berlin is already the fifth German destination served from Ljubljana: “We believe that we can attract more tourists from Germany to Slovenia. We’re sure that the new route will be a success.”

The airplane that flew from Berlin to Ljubljana on Thursday was almost full, which definitely bodes well for the future.

Three low-cost carriers currently operating from Ljubljana Airport

2017 was a record year for Ljubljana’s Jože Pučnik Airport. Moreover, in the first half of 2018, the airport served 15 percent more passengers than in the same period last year.

This is Easyjet’s third route from Ljubljana, as it already connects the Slovenian capital with London’s Gatwick and Stansted airports. A total of three low-budget airlines currently operate at Jože Pučnik Airport: Easyjet, Wizz Air, and Transavia. Wizz Air operates flights from Ljubljana to London’s Luton and Brussels’ Charleroi airports, while Transavia connects Ljubljana with Amsterdam.

At Jože Pučnik Airport, the share of passengers using low-cost operators currently stands at 20 percent.

Sa. J.; translated by D. V.; photo: Bobo