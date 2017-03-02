Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is starting his two-day visit to Slovenia. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

European Commission President in Slovenia

2. March 2017 ob 11:04

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

A day after the White Paper on the Future of Europe was presented, the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is starting his two-day visit to Slovenia.

He will discuss the possible directions of development of the unite Europe of 27 until 2025 with political leaders, and with citizens through a panel discussion. Slovenia also expects debates on some painful topics which had lately marked the relation between Brussels and Ljubljana.

Slovenia will be the first member state Juncker will visit after the presentation of the White Paper on the future of the united Europe of 27 equal members. The paper presents five possible paths: we can carry on as until now, continue through multi-speed Europe, or decide in favour of federation.

As he explained for STA, Slovenia was not an accidental choice, as he considers it the driving force for changes to be introduced into the Union of 27.

…In his opinion expressed days ago, Slovenia has very pro-European political leadership. Yesterday the Commission also explained that the White Paper is also a reflection of the Slovenian contribution regarding more just distribution of benefits of globalisation, and equality of members.

And those are the very problems disturbing Slovenia during the last period of time, and with which the Commission was approached by Slovenia. We can expect Juncker's understanding for our dissatisfaction regarding the border control at the border with Austria, and explanations in case of Teran, but no changes.

Regarding the support in the arbitration on Slovenia-Croatia border the Commission again emphasizes their expectation that both countries will respect the decision, but gives no predictions on the measures it might take in the opposite case.

During the visit the host, PM Cerar, and the European Commission president Juncker will participate at the panel discussion on the future of the Union, and together with the new European Parliament President they will participate at the grand opening of the European Union House in Ljubljana.

Erika Štular, RTV Slovenija; translated by G. K.