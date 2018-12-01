One of those projects is The Beanie (Kapa) by Senca Studio. It was produced by Ida Weiss and directed by Slobodan Maksimović, while the script was written by Saša Eržen. Foto: Mitja Ličen Another of those projects is Twin Marilyn (Dvojčica Marilyn) by the Institute for Transmedia Design. The documentary was produced by Sara Božanić, while Jasmina Kallay is set to direct it. Foto: Motovila Share

European Commission to fund no fewer than five Slovenian film projects

Slovenia ties Spain for 3rd place in terms of projects won

1. December 2018 ob 23:40

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The European Commission will fund 75 audio-visual projects across the EU as part of the Creative Europe programme. Of these 75 projects, no fewer than five are from Slovenia.

The MEDIA sub-programme of Creative Europe, which is designed to support the activities of the audio-visual industry across Europe, will fund film projects by Senca Studio, the Institute for Transmedia Design, Tramal Films, December, and Staragara to the tune of a combined 160,000 euros. The titles of the films that will receive funding are: The Beanie (Kapa), Twin Marilyn (Dvojčica Marilyn), Nun of Your Business (Ni tvoja stvar), Inventory (Inventura), and The Bullet and the Bell (Krogla in zvon)

Slovenia the only “low AV capacity country”

Slovenia is the only “low AV capacity country (LAC)” from the top three countries in terms of projects won. Germany won support for ten audio-visual projects, while France, Italy, and Sweden will each get funding for seven AV projects. Slovenia tied Spain for third place with five projects each.

The MEDIA sub-programme of Creative Europe supports the “[p]roduction of feature films, animations and documentaries, of a minimum length of 60 minutes, intended for cinema release”

International success

“This is the best result Slovenia has achieved at a MEDIA call for proposals in many years, and this proves that all the projects from Slovenia are top of the line. This is also proof positive that despite facing difficult circumstances at home, Slovenian producers can make major inroads internationally,” said Motovila, a Centre for the promotion of cooperation in the cultural and creative sectors, in a press release.

Two other studios, Vertigo and Studio Virc, also secured funding through other EU calls for proposals, making 2018 the most successful year for Slovenian filmmakers in terms of securing EU funding.

Creative Europe is a 1.46 billion euro EU programme designed to support the activities of the cultural and audio-visual sectors across Europe in the 2014-2020 funding period.

N. Š., translated by D. V.