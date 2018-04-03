Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! This year's Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Portugal. Foto: Jani Ugrin Share

Eurovision semifinals running order revealed, Lea Sirk to perform 17th

Sirk will represent Slovenia with “Hvala, ne!”

3. April 2018 ob 23:40

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Lea Sirk will perform her song “Hvala, ne!” at the second Eurovision semifinal in Lisbon on Thursday, May 10.

The Portuguese national broadcaster RTP has revealed the official running order for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest semifinals.

The following countries will compete in the second semifinal on May 10: Norway, Romania, Serbia, San Marino, Denmark, Russia, Moldova, the Netherlands, Australia, Georgia, Poland, Malta, Hungary, Latvia, Sweden, Montenegro, Slovenia, and Ukraine.

The first semifinal is scheduled to take place on May 8, featuring Azerbaijan, Iceland, Albania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Israel, Belarus, Estonia, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Austria, Greece, Finland, Armenia, Switzerland, Ireland, and Cyprus.

The running order for the Eurovision final, which is set to take place on May 12, will be revealed after the second semifinal.

K. Ši.; translated by D. V.