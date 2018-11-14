The exhibition on the heritage of saltern workers has successfully combined the archival research and fieldwork. Photo: Radio Koper/Lea Širok Share

Exhibition on salt production heritage in Portorož

The activity, which is still very much alive

In the former warehouses of the Monfort Salt in Portorož, the Info Center called the Little Boat will officially open on Thursday afternoon. Its purpose is to reach people who will contribute to the revitalization, promotion, and conservation of the maritime cultural heritage.

The modernly decorated center has a multimedia room for lectures and workshops, and there is also a collection of traditional shipbuilding and water sports of the Maritime Museum at the reception on the ground floor.

Since Tuesday, there is also a multimedia exhibition called Sal nostrum – From Salt Pans to Salt Storage, which was organized by the mentor Flavio Bonin and 14 young creators. The director of the museum, Franco Juri, emphasizes that this is probably one of the best exhibitions of the Maritime Museum in recent years.

All contents of the research are included at the exhibition, from archival materials, photographs, to videos about the work in salt pans from the archives of RTV Slovenija and interviews with formers saltern workers and their families. The exhibition on the heritage of saltern workers has successfully combined the archival research and fieldwork.

Bonin also emphasized how important is salt harvesting because it is still very much alive: “Salt harvesting is the only serious activity, that existed in the past and is still alive.”

It is therefore quite incomprehensible that after three years since the proposal, we still do not have a Decree of announcing the living heritage of salt production, stresses Juri.

Perhaps the encouragement to accelerate the adoption of the decree will also be the Sal nostrum exhibition, because it offers everyone, including decision-makers, a comprehensive insight into this unique living cultural heritage.

