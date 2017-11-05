Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Share

Export sales of Slovenian wines increasing

5. November 2017 ob 19:43,

last update: 5. November 2017 ob 23:06

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

In recent years the wine is increasingly gaining momentum as one of Slovenia’s most promising exports. Slovenian vintners exported almost 14 million litres last year; most wine was sold to Italy, the U.S., Austria, Croatia and the Netherlands.

The fastest growing market for the past few years is China, where export sales have already surpassed one million euros this year.

While Slovenian vintners exported as little as 91,000 euros’ worth of wine to China in 2009, this number rose to 845,000 euros last year and more than a million euros in the first seven months of this year, reports the deputy director of the Slovenian Statistical Office Karmen Hren.

Import on the rise, too

During this period the import of wine has increased, too. In 2016, Slovenia imported 13 million litres of wine, out of which 85 percent originated from Italy, France, Macedonia, Germany and Spain.

In the past ten years, the average retail price for a litre of quality wine rose by about 50 percent in shops as well as bars and restaurants. In 2016, the average price in the former stood at EUR 3.05 and at EUR 12.81 in the latter.

Al. Ma.