Extended pay parking hours in Ljubljana

The Ljubljana city council backed a proposal to extend the city centre’s pay parking hours.
In the wider city centre area you will now have to pay to park a vehicle from 7 a.m. onwards. On Saturdays the pay parking hours will be extended until 3 p.m. Another novelty is that you will now have to pay for parking in Tivoli until 10 p.m.
The head of the municipality department, David Polutnik, announced that the Municipality of Ljubljana will also make available a number of new parking places.
