Fak again on the podium, without a shooting error

Klemen Bauer came in 22nd, Miha Dovžan 40th

8. December 2017 ob 19:47

Jakov Fak took his excellent form with him from Östersund to Hochfilzen, where he again stepped onto the podium after the second consecutive race.

The Austrian resort hosted two sprints today. The men were the first on the track. Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe won the sprint ahead of the serial winner Martin Fourcade (+12,1), who came in second. Jakov Fak (+35,4) finished third. All three competitors hit all ten targets.

The timing of his fifth shot paid off

The best Slovenian competitor took his time for the last shot in prone position, but the wait paid off, because the target was hit. He upped his form well, because in the last round he was behind Fourcade by only a few seconds.

Klemen Bauer (22nd) and Miha Dovžan (40th) also won points, whereas Mitja Drinovec (70th) was too slow to qualify for the pursuit race.

‘Exactly five years ago, I won here for the first time in my career, in the pursuit, and I am so happy that I did well again today. After Östersund, I told myself that was a perfect start. It is difficult to maintain this level, but I am clearly managing. The track was very fast today and I rationed my strength well, but of course not much was left in the end. I am getting to the place I belong,’ said thirty year old Fak after the competition.

