Fans' anthems replaced by opera from 5000 throats

Some 5,500 singers of youth choirs from 180 schools, accompanied by the Slovenian National Theatre Maribor Symphonic Orchestra joined to sing excerpts from famous operas at the Ljudski vrt stadium.
The first Choral Boom was organized by the National Education Institute Slovenia in 2012, with the participation of approximately 1500 singers from 36 schools from Styria. Since that time, it has evolved into a biennial project involving the entire country, hosted by Maribor.
The selection of songs for this year's Choral Boom is based on operas by domestic and foreign composers, and excerpts from several operas could be heard in the Stadium, including Carmen, Barcarole from the Tales of Hoffman by Offenbach, and Toast from Traviata. The president of the republic Borut Pahor, the honorary sponsor of the event, joined the singers on the stands.
"Singing is a special kind of medicine. What does that mean for children? It means that we are raising them to become adults who will know how to spend their spare time, and singing is the most important part of our Slovenian culture," Inge Breznik, the advisor in music education at the National Education Institute Slovenia explained.
T. H., Ana Bučar, TV Slovenija; foto: BoBo; translated by G. K.
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:50, 13.06.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:17, 12.06.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:42, 11.06.2017
|
Colin Hutchinson 00:29:31, 05.06.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:20, 10.06.2017
|
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK 00:07:47, 10.06.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:21, 09.06.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:09, 08.06.2017
|
American students at the Lipica Stud Farm 00:06:31, 06.06.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:33, 07.06.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:35, 06.06.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:07, 05.06.2017
|
Miro Cerar 00:27:10, 05.06.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:37, 04.06.2017
|
Meet Mahmoud Kasabji, a Syrian in Slovenia 00:07:26, 31.05.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:44, 03.06.2017
|
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK 00:13:44, 03.06.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:42, 02.06.2017
|
Slovenian magazine 00:25:20, 02.06.2017
|
Zsofi Klacmann 00:33:55, 25.05.2017
Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov.
S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov!