Fans' anthems replaced by opera from 5000 throats

Choral Boom 2017

14. June 2017 ob 12:15

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

Some 5,500 singers of youth choirs from 180 schools, accompanied by the Slovenian National Theatre Maribor Symphonic Orchestra joined to sing excerpts from famous operas at the Ljudski vrt stadium.

The first Choral Boom was organized by the National Education Institute Slovenia in 2012, with the participation of approximately 1500 singers from 36 schools from Styria. Since that time, it has evolved into a biennial project involving the entire country, hosted by Maribor.

The selection of songs for this year's Choral Boom is based on operas by domestic and foreign composers, and excerpts from several operas could be heard in the Stadium, including Carmen, Barcarole from the Tales of Hoffman by Offenbach, and Toast from Traviata. The president of the republic Borut Pahor, the honorary sponsor of the event, joined the singers on the stands.

"Singing is a special kind of medicine. What does that mean for children? It means that we are raising them to become adults who will know how to spend their spare time, and singing is the most important part of our Slovenian culture," Inge Breznik, the advisor in music education at the National Education Institute Slovenia explained.

T. H., Ana Bučar, TV Slovenija; foto: BoBo; translated by G. K.