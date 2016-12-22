Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! “I had an easier time today than yesterday. It’s great; I feel fantastic psychologically,” Flisar told Radio Slovenia. Photo: AP Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Filip Flisar takes home Slovenia’s tenth win of the winter season

Tina Maze will compete in the Golden Fox giant slalom race after all

22. December 2016 ob 18:49

MMC RTV SLO

Filip Flisar continued his winning streak, taking home a win at the second ski cross competition in Innichen, Italy. He is now second in the overall standings.

The 29-year-old Maribor native showed an even more convincing performance than a day earlier; he ended up winning all four knockout rounds. In the round of 16 and in the semifinals, he won easily. After briefly leading, he slipped into third place in the semifinals, but he went on the offensive and crossed the finish line as the fastest competitor.

“I had an easier time today than yesterday. It’s great; I feel fantastic psychologically,” Flisar told Radio Slovenia. In the final round, he had the fastest start and did not give up his leading position. The Austrian competitor Christoph Wahrstötter came the closest to Flisar, but ended up lagging a few centimeters behind Flisar at the finish of the race. Arnaud Bovolenta of France took third place, and David Duncan of Canada was fourth.

This is Flisar’s second win of the season, the seventh win of his career, and the tenth win for Slovenia in this winter’s World Cup races. (Domen Prevc and Ilka Štuhec have four wins each.)

And another bit of good news for sports fans: Tina Maze will compete at the Golden Fox giant slalom race in Maribor, which will take place on January 7. Her team and the Ski Association of Slovenia have come to an agreement that the World Cup winner and the World and Olympic champion will compete in apparel that will not feature any sponsors’ logos.

R. K.

Translated by J. B.