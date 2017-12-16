Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The funeral was attended by several hundred mourners, including President Borut Pahor and some other politicians. Photo: BoBo/Borut Živulović Share

Final goodbye from Jernej Šugman, one of Slovenia’s greatest actors, at Žale

The mourning ceremony in Drama Theatre will be on Wednesday

16. December 2017 ob 14:22

Jernej Šugman, one of the greatest Slovenian film and theatre actors, was buried on Friday at Ljubljana's Žale Cemetery with military honours. The Champion of the SNG Drama Theatre has created more than 80 theatre roles.

Igor E. Bergant, a TV host and one of numerous friends of the Šugman family, read the speech written by his closest family members, in which they had recalled his life, from his birth, through his youth, life trials and adventures, his love of the theatre, acting beginnings, to moments they had spent together.

On behalf of his film family, a few words in memoriam of the deceased were spoken by director Metod Pevec, who cooperated with the actor in his film Good Night, Miss. Final speeches were also given by actor Jurij Zrnec, playwright and director Matjaž Zupančič, as well as a representative of the Devoted To Steps project, whose ambassador was Šugman.



The funeral was attended by several hundred mourners, including President Borut Pahor and some other politicians. The funeral was carried out with military honours – it was accompanied by the honourable unit of the Slovenian Armed Forces and the Slovenian Police Orchestra, which played at the funeral. Singer Zoran Predin performed a tribute song to the actor called Not One Day Goes By.

Šugman was one of the most prominent actors in SNG Drama, Ljubljana’s most renowned theatre, which will organise a mourning ceremony in his memory on Wednesday, 20th December. According to director of SNG Drama Igor Samobor, the Slovenian theatre has lost one of its key creators with Šugman’s death, and his legacy will never be forgotten.

P. G., MMC; translated by K. Z.