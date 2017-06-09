Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The fire completely destroyed Ekoplast Kolednik’s warehouse, which stored used candles, plastic and paraffin. Foto: RTV SLO Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Fire at the Ljutomer Ekoplast Kolednik warehouse

9. June 2017 ob 11:20

Ljutomer - MMC RTV SLO

A fire broke out on Thursday evening at the Ljutomer Ekoplast Kolednik recycling company, completely destroying its storage facilities. According to Radio Slovenija, the fire has not caused widespread pollution to the area.

The fire, which engulfed the building a little after 9 p.m. completely destroyed Ekoplast Kolednik’s warehouse, which stored used candles, plastic and paraffin. 30 firefighter brigades from eight firefighter associations with more than 200 firefighters helped put the fire under control.

The head of the operation, Dušan Hunjadi, told TV Slovenija that firefighters worked all night to bring the fire under control. "Immediately after being notified about the fire we activated the firefighter association in Ljutomer and additional units from Črenšovci, Murska Sobota, Gornja Radgona, as well as the professional firefighting unit from Nafta Lendava," said Hunjadi.

Due to the extent of the fire, firefighters have still not entered the warehouse. Hunjadi explained that the fire is specific, with extremely hot temperatures inside the warehouse. Efforts to extinguish the fire are therefore being carried out from outside the warehouse. "We will start extinguishing the source of the fire once entry to the warehouse is made possible," said Mr. Hunjadi, who added that work on putting out the fire will continue until the evening. Firefighters will then remain at the site during the whole night, as well as on Saturday, if it is necessary.

Residents asked to stay indoors

Branko Novak, the head of the Ljutomer Civil Protection unit, added that no fire is without consequence, and that the fire in Ljutomer will be no exception to that rule. The smoke has covered the entire town and Novak called on residents not to open their windows and to stay indoors. The warning is especially intended for children, the elderly and the ill.

Apart from the firefighters, crime officers are also on the scene. The cause of the fire, or the extent of material damage, is not yet known.

Sa. J., MMC; translated by K. J.