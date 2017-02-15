Florjančič appointed president of Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has a new president. On Tuesday evening the National Assembly appointed Damijan Florjančič as the Supreme Court chief justice.
His appointment was supported by 48 coalition deputies, while13 deputies, members of the SDS Party voted against it, drawing attention to the fact that the appointment of Florjančič would only mean continuation of the present politics of leadership of the Supreme Court, namely the work of Branko Masleša. The president of the party Janez Janša even said that the appointment is a reward to the person who had helped steal the elections, and therefore not legitimate, but "corruptive, which can be proved". "You can appoint such judges on your own, we refuse to recognize this appointment," he added.
The Minister of Justice Goran Klemenčič persists. Florjančič is a good candidate, he prepared a comprehensive strategic programme for the next 6 years, and is aware of advantages and deficiencies of the judicial system. He drew attention to the fact that the SDS Party had found nothing on Florjančič, "except the part he played in the senate in the Patria case, where they don't even know how he voted".
In the discussion Klemenčič warn of the too big role the politics is playing at the appointment of the Supreme court president. "Slovenia is the only country in Europe where the candidate for the Supreme Court president must obtain political vote of confidence from the National Assembly three times - when elected for a judge, when appointed as a supreme judge, and when elected as a president of the Supreme Court."
He also announced that he would soon submit a proposal for amendment to legislation to the National Assembly.
