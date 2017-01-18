Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Zdenka Čebašek Travnik became the new president of the Medical Chamber. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Former human rights ombudsman chosen as new president of Medical Chamber

Tight results at the second round of voting

18. January 2017 ob 11:52

Zdenka Čebašek Travnik became the new president of the Medical Chamber.

The second round of voting was required at the organisation of professions. The competitor, the current president Andrej Možina, was behind by only 86 votes. The winner got 2780 votes of the total 5,474.

The first challenges the new president of the Medical Chamber Zdenka Čebašek Travnik will face are the new structure of the executive board, and the Health Insurance Institute of Slovenia, where she intends to familiarize herself with the situation regarding unemployed physicians.

According to Čebašek Travnik, one of the weaknesses of the former leadership, which, as it is well known, frequently clashed with the Health Ministry, was the lack of transparency of operation. She also said that the physicians will be able to seek independent professional help at the medical ombudsman, and she will endeavour to disclose the irregularities within their own profession. She is still not able to say which nut will be the hardest to crack.

The elections had to be repeated, as the summer elections where the members had to choose between Andrej Možina and Gordana Živčec Kalan failed for lack of quorum.

