Vlatko Čančar is a 2.03 m tall wing player who started his career in Koper. Next he played for Union Olimpija and LTH Casting, and is now the member of the team Mega Leks from Serbia, who »stole« him from the Ljubljana team in spite of the 5-year contract he had signed. The credit for that goes to his agent Miško Ražnatović, who recognized Čančar's capabilities and recruited him for his Mega, where young players are tempered. In the last season Čančar in average played 18.6 minutes, and contributed 8.2 points per match.

From basketball court in Koper to largest world stage

On draft night he slept for only one hour

28. June 2017 ob 13:19

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

Vlatko Čančar, the extremely talented 20-year-old basketball player, was in NBA League draft selected with the 49th overall pick by Denver Nuggets. He will probably still play in Serbia in the coming season.

The date of June 23, 2017 will be probably engraved in gold letters on the heart of Vlatko Čančar. The young man from Koper, who can play both positions, as a wing or a centre, made it into the strongest basketball competition across the ocean, thanks to hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance.

"I am still surprised, although it is already over. I am very satisfied, I consider it a reward for all the effort," Čančar is still thrilled. But he emphasized that his next goal is to actually play alongside the biggest basketball stars. Already the first night was very strenuous, he didn't get much sleep. "It was a long, exciting night. I watched the entire draft. I was very happy to hear my name. Afterwards I slept for one hour at most. I simply wasn't able to sleep, I was so happy."

As usual with the NBA League teams, Čančar will keep playing at his present employer, the team Mega Leks from Serbia. "The plan is that I stay at Mega Leks and keep developing. And when the time is right, I will join the NBA League." He had played well, but he had considered the idea of participating in the NBA draft only next year, but then he decided that the time was right. "At first we had intended to prepare for the draft in 2018, but people had noticed my playing. I am 20, which is not too young. I think the time is right."

Armin Sejarić, Radio Koper; translated by G. K.