Froome beats Roglič for the podium, Thomas re-affirms overall victory

Chris Froome finished ahead of Primož Roglič on the penultimate day of Tour de France on the chronometre and has secured the third place. Tom Dumoulin won the chronometre, and Geraint Thomas solidified the yellow shirt and overall victory.
On the 31-kilometre mountain chronometer between Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle and Espelette, Roglič lost third place in the overall total, which he won with Friday's stage victory in Laruns. He is in fourth place before Sunday's champions' parade at Champs-Elysée. This is the best ranking of a Slovenian at the most prestigious cycling race in the world. Tadej Valjavec was ninth in 2008, and Jani Brajkovič repeated his success four years later..
Dumoulin a second ahead of Froome
The Dutchman shone on the steep part of the chronometre and beat Froome by a second. Thomas took third place, arriving 14 seconds behind. He has lost most of this time in the last few kilometres, when it was already quite clear that no one else could take the total victory at 105th Tour. Roglič was exhausted after Friday's royal stage when he scored a stage victory in the Pyrenees. He finished in eighth place on Saturday, lagging behind by a minute and 12 seconds.
Before Sunday's finish on the Champs-Elysées, which is another opportunity for sprinters to show their best, Thomas is a minute and 51 seconds ahead of Dumoulin. Froome is two minutes and 24 seconds behind in third place, while Roglič is fourth with three minutes and 22 seconds.
