Frrrniture Chairs: Not only for sitting but also for learning

Products by a young designer sending a sustainable message

16. February 2017 ob 12:51

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"Contact with such a sincere material as wood is very precious in a world overwhelmed by plastic products," is one part of Frrrniture’s vision.

The story of this Slovenian brand of children’s furniture started in Lucija Vodopivc’s last year of industrial design studies at the Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Ljubljana, where she is currently finishing her Master’s degree. She initially sketched and designed the collection for her own pleasure and relaxation while studying.

Playful drawings take on material form

"I remember the feeling, which was exactly the same as when I was a child. I would get lost in my drawings and just continue to draw influenced by my imagination, creating playful characters. Of course now, with the knowledge I posses in design, I have given my drawings and sketches a material form. Later, during the process of making the products, I wanted to preserve the playful, childlike note. I had no idea that my playful sketches would turn into the adorable and lively chairs we see today," remembers the designer, who met Ernest Drame by sheer coincidence through her former joint tenant.

Immediately after their first meeting Drame was thrilled by Lucija’s sketches of playful animals and 3D models and initiated their coming to life. Drame, from Studio Andaluzia, had collaborated with the Mizarstvo Florjančič Joinery in the past, and because of the good experience, correctness, quality and openness to new ideas, a new pleasant process of cooperation was born. Lucija Vodopivc adds: "The path from making a sketch to getting a final product is long and laboursome. Without Ernest, the joinery, or our joint cooperation and trust in the idea, the sketches would have remained on paper. In general, that trust and cooperation was very important to me in making the products."

Characters and colours arouse the imagination of children

In order to test their didactic value the chairs were presented at a kindergarten in Domžale. According to Vodopivc the reactions of both the children and pre-school teachers were very positive. "Children don’t only see the chairs as an accessory for sitting, but also for play. The chairs also helped the teachers to calm the children down and get their attention. The lively colours and simple forms of attractive motives leave room for children to perceive the characters and space on their own. In pre-school education they help stimulate a child’s imagination, as through play they become part of a child’s life. Later they can also help parents when feeding their children or performing different tasks at the table (doing homework, creating, drawing ...). That’s especially important during the child’s development stage, when going from kindergarten to school."

High quality for long-time use

Apart from the fact that they are adorable, and their role as a play and learning assistant, Frrrniture’s products are also characterized as sustainable ... The brand highlights the importance of using materials of Slovenian origin, especially wood.





Alenka Klun, MMC; translated by K. J.