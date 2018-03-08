Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! "Human resources are the main strategic challenge for the Slovene Army," said Alan Geder. Foto: BoBo Share

Geder: an entire company of soldiers disappears each year

8. March 2018 ob 12:45

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"Human resources are the main strategic challenge for the Slovene Army," said Alan Geder, the new Chief of the General Staff, at a presentation.

Major General Alan Geder, who recently took over as the head of the Slovene Army, says that their long-term development plan up until 2025 had foreseen the Slovene Army having 8,000 professional soldiers and 2,000 contracted reservists.

But subsequent documents actually decreased the number of professional soldiers. This included the Fiscal Balance Act, which cut back employment in public administration. 8,000 thus came down 7,245. "This is why there are problems, including with the latest Creval test (Nato combat readiness evaluation of operational capabilities). We lack 1,238 people."

Soldiers leaving the Slovene Army is also a problem. More of them are getting out than are taken on. "An entire company of soldiers disappears each year and someone needs to take over their tasks," said Geder.

One of the causes of soldiers leaving is their pay. In 2008, just before the crisis, soldiers received around 90 % of the average gross Slovene salary, now that figure is down to 55 %.

Geder announced that the Creval test will be repeated. The combat group will be totally devoted only to additional training. Since this will result in insufficient staff for other tasks, Geder has called up contracted reserve soldiers.

