Get well soon wishes after Ilka's injury: Once a champion, always a champion!

"I know that you will come back stronger. 'Ajde baba'," was one of the many reactions to Ilka Štuhec's injury, which stunned the ski world just before the start of the new season.
Štuhec suffered an injury last Sunday during slalom practice in Pitztal, Austria. She tore her anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. Many athletes have already reacted to the injury and wished the Slovenian skier a speedy recovery. "I'm angry and sad, but motivated to get back even stronger," was Ilka's first reaction after the injury, because of which she will most likely have to miss the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.
News about her injury quickly spread across the ski world and the Slovenian ski champion received strong support through social media networks. "When I got injured in 2013 you gave me a present in which there was written: Don't stop dreaming. Now it is me who tells you that," wrote Sofia Goggia on Twitter, who finished third in last year's overall standings.
"Sad to hear about it. Happened to me right before the last Olympics. Wishing you all the best," posted one of the best female skiers ever, Lindsey Vonn. Swiss skier Lara Gut said that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. "Be brave Ilka."
Positive messages also from Slovenia
From the Slovenian ski camp Maruša Ferk wrote: "I know that you will come back stronger. 'Ajde baba!'" An encouraging message was also sent by Tina Maze.
Former basketball player Jaka Lakovič posted on Twitter: "Hold in there, Ilka Štuhec. I wish you a quick and successful return." Positive thoughts were also sent by Goran Dragič, who wrote to her to be strong, wishing her a speedy recovery.
Ski jumper Robert Kranjec, who has recently also faced a number of injuries, shared his warm message on Facebook. "Dear Ilka Štuhec, I heard about your injury and I know exactly how you feel. But it's going to be alright. Keep fighting during your recovery, champ. I'm sending you a lot of good energy."
