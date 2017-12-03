Glamping open at Mala Nedelja, worth three million euros

In Bioterme near Mala Nedelja the camping settlement Sončna dolina was ceremonially opened, with 22 glamping houses and 11 luxurious tents.
It is an important acquisition for the first spa of Pomurje which boast the European Eco-label and other environmental and quality certificates, as thus they have almost doubled the number of available beds.
Bioterme built the first outdoor pool complex in 2004, and since then they have developed into a diverse tourist destination. To the hotel and camper parking area 22 glamping houses and 11 luxurious tents were built on the surface of two hectares.
By 2021 Slovenia should become a world renown green boutique destination boasting five stars, emphasized the prime minister Miro Cerar in his opening speech, and expressed his satisfaction with the endeavours for nature and people friendly tourism which is being developed in Prlekija.
Miran Blagovič, the director of the Segrap company, the owner of Bioterme,among other things also explained that the Sun valley (Sončna dolina) is the fruit of the knowledge and work of the local masters, and its value exceeds 3 million euros.
The funds participated by the state represent over 24% of the entire value; 52% was assured from their own funds, and they took a loan for the remaining amount a loan was procured. Bioterme employ more than 70, and 10 to 18 more people will get jobs on account of the new settlement.
