1. August 2018 ob 21:06

Gomišček shelter on Mt. Krn has opened again

The water storage has been fixed by the mountaineers from Nova Gorica

1. August 2018 ob 21:06

At the end of last year’s season, a solar power plant of the hut called Gomišček shelter on Mt. Krn broke down. In May, the mountaineers found out the lightning damaged the water storage at the post. They patched up the water storage on their own account, which cost them 10.000 euros.

In July, they reached the agreement with the Slovenian Armed Forces, which provided the material needed for the renovation of the power station. On 21 July, the new solar power plant on Triglav of Primorska, as they call Krn, started working again. The solar power plant covers the needs of the shelter and a certified cash register, which is necessary for facilities such as mountain huts or posts.

The cost of this renovation will be covered by their own resources, said the president of the association Branko Rutar: ”The solar power plant itself cost around ten thousand euros, maybe a bit more.” The season starts in August and the post offers 45 accommodations. The president adds: “These groups are usually announced beforehand. August is already booked.”

The post on Krn is one of the five facilities owned by the Mountaineering Society Nova Gorica, which is opened until the end of September, however, based on the experience from previous years, it might be open for a bit longer, says Rutar.

Zdenka Tomulić, Radio Koper, translated by K. Sm.