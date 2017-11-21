Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Vidmar played for Slovenia in three European championships and one world championship. He also missed out on some of the big basketball competitions due to injuries. Photo: EPA Share

Goran Dragić played a part in Vidmar’s decision

Slovenia will face Belarus and Spain at the end of this week

"The whole time I kept thinking, yes or no. Nevertheless, I later decided to continue playing," says Gašper Vidmar about his decision to continue playing international basketball. Vidmar will now also be captain of the Slovenian national basketball team.

Slovenia’s basketball team will play its first qualification matches for the 2019 World Cup at the end of this week. It will face Belarus and Spain. The matches will be played at Ljubljana’s Stožice arena and in Burgos, Spain. One of coach Rado Trifunović’s key players will be Gašper Vidmar. This summer the 30-year-old native of Ljubljana announced his retirement from international basketball. But after winning the gold medal at the Eurobasket in Istanbul, Vidmar refrained from commenting his decision in order to avoid any later regrets.

Hopes that Goran will make the same decision

When coach Trifunović paid the MMC chat room a visit he said he would try to persuade Slovenia’s starting center not to end his international career and come help Slovenia reach the World Cup. "We had an open conversation with the coach. I told him my opinion and reasons why I might stop playing. He told me not to be afraid and that we would adjust. The whole time I kept thinking, yes or no. Nevertheless, I later decided to continue playing. Now I’ve come and I see all the guys, a real group of friends, and I’ll try help if it’s possible to reach the World Cup," said Vidmar upon his arrival at the team camp.



Trifunović revealed that in making his decision Vidmar also talked with captain Goran Dragić, who has also announced international retirement. However, he too has not said his final word on the matter, and Slovenia’s starting center believes Dragić may still play for the national team. Vidmar and Dragić played as youths together for Slovan, and later also successfully played together for the national team: "We heard each other with Goran and he also played a part in my decision to continue playing. I hope that he will also join me. I think he’s also hesitating whether to say yes or no. I hope he makes the same decision I did and that my decision will help him to continue playing."

