Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Gorenje and Panasonic are still cooperating. Photo: EPA Share

Gorenje and Panasonic still cooperating

27. October 2017 ob 10:00

Velenje - MMC RTV SLO

The fact that two commercial contracts covering the sale of products to Panasonic have ended does not mean that their business cooperation has ceased, claims Gorenje.

"Gorenje and Panasonic are still cooperating in the development and manufacture of certain products, and the two companies are also discussing a joint development of technologically demanding kitchen appliances", stated Gorenje on the Ljubljanska Borza website. Their collaboration is based on a contract for strategic cooperation, which covers not only commercial and development cooperation, but also Panasonic’s cooperation in Gorenje’s ownership structure.

The 2017 Gorenje business plan envisaged that approximately 0.5% of Gorenje Group revenue was to derive from the two commercial contracts covering the sale of their products to Panasonic. The scope of the contracts was entirely implemented between January and September, which is why in this respect, Gorenje does not perceive any decline in revenue in 2017, they stressed. Panasonic informed Gorenje in a timely manner that it had no intention of extending the contracts in the upcoming years, which is why revenue from this division will not be included in the 2018 Gorenje group annual plan."‘Gorenje and Panasonic have been constantly adjusting their cooperation with trends in target markets, so the plan for the expected revenues was correct," they asserted.

Delo recently reported that Gorenje and Panasonic have agreed the details for terminating cooperation. According to Gorenje, this cooperation overall accounted for 1.5% of their revenues.

Al. Ma., MMC; translated by A. L.