Goriško pays tribute to Klavdij Tutta, an artist with a Mediterranean dimension

Marking the artist's 60th anniversary

19. April 2018 ob 11:47

Nova Gorica - MMC RTV SLO

Although Klavdij Tutta has been living in Kranj for more than twenty-five years now, his native Goriška region is still his promised land. It is where this painter and graphic designers draws his inspiration from. And as Tutta marks his round jubilee the Goriška Museum has decided to pay tribute to him by organizing an exhibition of his works.

The art of Klavdij Tutta is presented at Kromberk Castle. The entire second floor was made available for the exhibition, prepared by museum curator Katarina Brešan. The exhibition is not only dedicated to the artist, but also to the former museum director Matjaž Brecelj, a friend of Tutta, who first started planning the exhibition but did not live long enough to see it.



"Klavdij Tutta is a Slovene artist with a Mediterranean dimension, which he creates with optimism, liveliness, relevance and all the seriousness amidst the problems of everyday life, and by reminding of the Mediterranean vastness with a view into infinity, which can only be limited by personal horizons," wrote curator Milena Koren Božiček, who will also present the artist at the opening of the exhibition.

Tutta ceaselessly draws inspiration for his artistic creativity from the Mediterranean, Karst and coastal regions, which he transforms through selective images and symbols into imaginary landscapes.

The Mediterranean with all its symbols

Kromberk Castle will present all the artist's creative cycles, from the early 1980s until today. His early works were characterized by dynamic, gestural strokes with colorful abstract forms. His later works featured the expressive stylization of the animal world and landscape. The most recurring theme were images of bulls with horns, which filled the canvas with a significant amount of aggressiveness, symbolizing the vital strength of the Mediterranean in dialogue with menhirs, monoliths, and symbols of ancient beliefs.



The aggressive bulls then gradually transformed into idyllic, gentle bulls, resembling children's toys, later to only to be simplified into pure linear signs. However, the central theme of his work remained to be the Mediterranean with its cypress trees, birds, dolmens and horned bulls, created by the artist in always new compositions on a flickering surface made of tiny colorful strokes.

In recent years the artist's attention has focused on marine landscape, depicted in his paintings by ships, lighthouses, docks, and the attitude of humans towards the immense sea horizon. Parallel with his painting, Tutta has also constantly been creating graphic designs, drawings, and different structures and assembled constructions from all kinds of material.

The exhibition will run until the 30th of September. Tutta himself will occasionally also guide visitors.

M. K., MMC; translated by K. J.