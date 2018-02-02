Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Share

Government suspends debate on Palestine

Weekly government session

2. February 2018 ob 22:44

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The government on Friday suspended a session on the recognition of Palestine, saying they have yet to receive an in-depth analysis of the effects the recognition could have on Slovenia.

On December 21st, after the US recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the government decided to continue the process of Slovenia’s recognition of Palestine. However, the government has yet to take an official position on the matter.

Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Tuesday that the Slovenian government has yet receive an in-depth analysis of the effects the recognition could have on Slovenia. The analysis is due in about 10 days, and it could be forwarded to the National Assembly in about two weeks. Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec believes that the effects on Slovenia will be minimal.

On Wednesday, the parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee also suspended a debate on Palestinian statehood, saying that the government has yet to take an official position on the issue. The motion to discuss the issue was submitted by the opposition Left.

Erjavec believes that the government will have an official position before the end of next week so that the National Assembly can vote on the issue in March or April. He also denied speculation that Prime Minister Cerar could change his mind on the matter. National Assembly Speaker Milan Brglez said on Wednesday that the National Assembly will vote on the issue before this government’s mandate is up.

